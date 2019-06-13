This is a love letter to Google’s Purple-ish Pixel 3A smartphone

Google’s Pixel 3A phone has a lot of admirable qualities. It sports a great camera that rivals the higher-end Pixel 3. Like other Pixel phones, it’s first in line for Android updates straight from Google. You can squeeze it to speak with the Google Assistant . And its starting price of $400 unlocked is tough to beat.

If I’m being honest, though, the best thing about the Pixel 3A is the “Purple-ish” color option. So against my better instincts I’ve decided to write an entire article extolling it. The smartphone color schemes we choose tend to be bland, and for good reason: No one wants to spend hundreds of dollars on a phone that ends up looking tacky or drawing too much attention to itself.

The purple Pixel 3A’s great triumph is in the way it manages to be distinctive and subtle at the same time. While Google has always offered at least one offbeat color scheme for its Pixel phones, the purple Pixel 3A is the company’s high watermark. It should be a reminder to other phone makers–and Apple in particular–that they’ve been playing it too safe. Heck, that lesson might even apply to aspects of phones beyond their color.

Don’t call it purple

The key to the Purple-ish Pixel 3A is right in the name: It’s not obviously purple. Depending on how it catches the light, it can just as easily qualify as off-white or plain white. The actual hue only becomes apparent with some extra scrutiny; even Google’s own product photos seem to overstate the depth of purple-ness involved.

The same ambiguity doesn’t apply to the power button, a sliver of tennis-ball yellow that runs along the phone’s right edge. According to basic color theory, it’s the perfect complement to the Pixel 3A’s purple enclosure, and it stands out precisely because the rest of the phone doesn’t.

The Purple-ish Pixel 3A’s success isn’t a fluke. Instead, it’s an example of iteration by Google’s hardware team, which over the past few years has gotten better at making unique color options that people might actually want to carry around.

With the first-generation Pixel in 2016, Google offered standard silver and black phones, but it also put out a limited edition “Really Blue” model that reminded some folks of Fisher-Price toys, and not in a good way. In trying to create an interesting color option, Google had gone way over the top.