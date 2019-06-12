I study floating cities. I’m convinced offshore living is the future

By end of the century, rising seas will flood more than 500 coastal cities , affecting 1.5 billion people worldwide. Some estimates predict surging sea level rise of two meters (6.5 feet) by 2100 .

Countries like Kiribati, a nation of low-lying coral atolls in the Pacific, will likely disappear entirely. This is why Kiribati is among the countries to have explored the possibility of artificial islands replacing natural ones.

It may sound counterintuitive, but floating architecture provides two big advantages. First, it creates “land” that moves with the waves and thus is resilient in the face of flooding. Second, it allows cities to expand their pressurized coastal urban spaces.

Floating islands have been popularized by The Seasteading Institute, which advocates for “seasteads”—politically autonomous human settlements in international waters. The institute was founded by the libertarian Patri Friedman and controversial Facebook investor Peter Thiel. Consequently, some scholars have criticized floating islands as the playthings of Silicon Valley billionaires trying to escape taxes.

But perhaps there is another side to offshore housing. As I have looked at in my PhD, floating architecture can also be a green and sustainable technology to help adapt to climate change. No wonder the United Nations is currently building a floating office space for its Global Center on Adaptation, in Rotterdam.

Another example is the Floating Island Project in French Polynesia, the focus of my research over the past three years. It was intended to be a village with special regulations floating in a lagoon, however the project lost government support after protests during the Polynesian presidential elections of 2018.

There are good reasons to be cautious about the idea that floating architecture can help communities adapt to sea level rise. The first high-tech iterations may indeed be too costly and complicated for many areas affected by sea level rise, but the growth in solar and floating home technologies point to prices reducing with time.