6 easy ways to fast-track your career

As members of Generation Z are graduating from college and entering the workforce, many have already set their sights on moving up the career ladder—and fast. According to a study by InsideOut Development , 60% of Gen-Zers have aspirations of being a manager, and 76% say they don’t think they should wait more than a year for a promotion.

To fast-track your career, you’ve got to hit the ground running from day one. Entry-level employees who demonstrate leadership characteristics during the interview or at the start of their career can become top of mind when a management position becomes available, says Vicki Bracket, author of The Leadership Toolbox: 14 Strategies That Build a Chain Reaction of Success. “Become a pseudo-leader without the title,” she says.

1. Talk like a leader

Powerful words and phrases elevate your standing. Start by talking like a leader, using terms that Bracket describes as “senior-level” words, such as “strategic,” “tactical,” and “execution.” Utilize leadership phrases, as well. For example, Bracket suggests saying during an interview, “I took the lead in developing a strategic game plan,” or, “Under my leadership we developed X.”

Share stories when you mentored other people. “Third-party stories with a situation, an action, and results can demonstrate leadership,” says Bracket. “For example, ‘We did this, under my leadership.'”

2. Help others succeed

In addition to talking the leadership talk, walk the leadership walk by helping others succeed. Support your peers and managers by delivering on promises, going the extra mile on projects, and sharing or giving credit where it’s due.

“Successful businesses don’t stay the same, and it’s leaders that drive change,” says Bracket. “Businesses need to have a power base—an influencer who helps others.”

When you talk powerfully (without being an egomaniac) and take the lead, you earn the respect of your peers, says Bracket. “Peers want the power base to be promoted because of the positive emotions they bring,” she says.