3 things you can do outside of work to boost your resume

You might be a new graduate looking for that first step on the career ladder, a skilled professional with years of experience, or an eager job seeker looking for a foot in the door after an extended career break. If you’re looking for a job, you need to make your resume stand out. Recruiters spend an average of 7.4 seconds looking at our resume, so it needs to grab their attention immediately.

What’s the secret? Having a well-rounded and compelling resume is the absolute key to achieving both your immediate and long-term career goals. No matter what stage of your career you’re at, developing this resume should always be a priority. When you build your transferable skills and take the time to focus on personal and professional development, your resume will be full to the brim with skills, qualities, and attributes. After all, who knows when your dream role or promotion could pop up?

Here are three ways to boost your resume outside of the office.

Public speaking

Ask a room full of people what their fears are, and public speaking will be up there with the likes of heights and spiders. But that’s precisely why it’s a highly valuable skill to master.

Yes, you might start with sweaty palms and what feels like an endless stream of anxiety. But after a few nerve-wracking experiences, you’ll likely improve your self-confidence and have excellent communication skills. In fact, being able to list public speaking experiences on your resume says the following to the hiring manager: “I’m able to confidently put myself out of my comfort zone, articulate myself professionally, and show authority within the industry.” Let’s face it. No employer could resist those priceless qualities.

Keep a lookout for events and conferences within your industry and sign up. Better yet, inquire about the possibility of speaking at them. If you’re nervous, start at small, local get-togethers. iI you want to challenge yourself, work your way up to a national level. Not only will you gain endless skills and boost your resume, but you’ll also probably find all sorts of new opportunities in the process.

Volunteering

Whether you’re still studying or feel you’ve hit the peak of your career, there are absolutely no downsides to volunteering. Not only can you make a positive contribution to a cause you believe in, but you’ll also strengthen your resume with both skills and strength of character.