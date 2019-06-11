Amazon is closing its Amazon Restaurants takeaway delivery service

Little more than six months after closing the U.K. arm of Amazon Restaurants, the U.S. arm is now on the chopping blocks, according to GeekWire . The publication says that Amazon will shutter the U.S. arm of Amazon Restaurants later this month.

The service was launched in 2015 and expanded to 20 U.S. cities and London during its time. Amazon Restaurants allowed Prime members to have meals delivered to their door via the Prime Now app or the Amazon Restaurants website. However, Amazon Restaurants has not been able to compete in the U.S. against food delivery giants Uber Eats and GrubHub, nor in the U.K. against Deliveroo, which Amazon ended up investing in last month.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to GeekWire that Amazon Restaurants’ goose is cooked, saying, “As of June 24, we will discontinue the Amazon Restaurants business in the U.S. Many of the small number of employees affected by this decision have already found new roles at Amazon, and others will be provided personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company.”