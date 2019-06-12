I think my HR team is coaching job candidates behind my back

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

What am I supposed to do when prospective employees work out my interview questions and are forewarned about my desired responses? I think my HR team may be coaching candidates to accelerate the hiring process.

-Founder and unexpected manager

Dear Founder,

It’s time to change your playbook.

Instead of asking the usual questions or looking for desired responses, how about really listening to what the candidates have to say?

I like to ask them to share their backstory, hear why they think they are special, and invite them to talk about an example of something they dedicated themselves to early in their lives. Even if I know the answers, I ask these things because it’s very telling to see how someone responds. And even if the candidates know this is a question you will ask, it’s still effective. No one can make up a bunch of stuff they didn’t do.

My advice is to flip the interview on its head. Ask candidates what they are worried about. Get them talking about things they care about.