The Moon is not made out of green cheese

This is the 16th in an exclusive series of 50 articles, one published each day until July 20, exploring the 50th anniversary of the first-ever Moon landing. You can check out 50 Days to the Moon here every day .

The notion that the Moon might be made of green cheese is part of storytelling, mythology, and children’s tales going back to the year 1000, found in the folklore of the Turks, the French, the Jews, and the English, among others. (Wikipedia has a remarkable accounting of fables involving the Moon being made of cheese from the last thousand years.)

The question of whether the Moon is made of green cheese came up during Apollo, and was settled definitively during the remarkable mission of the crew of Apollo 8, the first astronauts to reach the Moon. Over Christmas 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts flew a capsule to the Moon. Because the lunar module wasn’t finished, they orbited the Moon but didn’t land.

Apollo 8 had been a joyous, triumphant end to a terrible year in the United States—the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy, widespread urban riots, and the single deadliest year of the Vietnam War, with 16,899 American service people killed, almost 50 a day, every day of the year.

But Apollo 8 flew to the Moon and back flawlessly, and with Apollo 8, the United States had, unequivocally, beaten the Soviets to the Moon, as John F. Kennedy had vowed more than seven years earlier. The success of Apollo 8 also meant that NASA was likely to be able to land astronauts on the Moon in 1969.

The Apollo 8 capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on December 27, about 40 minutes before dawn. Helicopters from the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown hovered overhead, but Navy rules said the rescue swimmers couldn’t be dropped into the ocean and start helping the astronauts out of the capsule until sunrise.

The pilot of one of the helicopters, Commander Donald S. Jones, chatted with the astronauts in their capsule by radio while waiting to put his swimmers in the ocean. Jones asked whether the Moon was actually made of green cheese.