How to apologize for messing up at work

One of the worst feelings at work is when you realize you totally messed up. You stare in disbelief at first hoping that you didn’t really make as big of a mistake as you think you did. Then, with a pit in your stomach, you calculate all the ways you can hide and hope that nobody notices what happened.

In fact, you can overcome a lot of mistakes at work, but you have to deal with them in the right way. And that will start with a difficult conversation.

Though it may not seem like it, your aim is actually to increase the amount of trust you get from your boss. You might assume that a mistake is the surest way to lose your boss’s trust. But what your supervisors want more than anything is to know that nothing will go too seriously wrong. If they know you will come to them to alert them of problems you have caused, then they don’t necessarily need to look over your shoulder all the time.

Pull off the Band-Aid

Don’t hide from your mistake. When I was a kid, I hated removing a Band-Aid from a cut. I would pull it off slowly, and each moment was agony. Ripping it off would have gotten the whole process over with more quickly, and I would have experienced less pain. The same principle applies here.

As soon as you find out that you have made a mistake, prepare what you’re going to say to your boss and then reach out to talk about it. If your boss requires an appointment, set one up right away—with some urgency. If you can pop your head in to their office to talk, then do that. The less time you wait, the better.

The main reason you want to do it right away (beyond not having to worry about it for too long) is that the less time that goes by between a mistake and your admission, the more things there are that you and others in the organization can do to fix any negative consequences. Waiting to talk about a mistake runs the risk of compounding the consequences of your error.

Be clear about what went wrong

One thing that is hard to do in any difficult conversation is to make a clear statement about the problem. It is easy to slip into a long roundabout story about what happened—complete with all of the reasons why you acted as you did. You might even highlight all the aspects of the situation that led to your action.