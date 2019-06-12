This astoundingly clever watch will ruin all other watches for you

I’m a full-grown adult, but putting on a wristwatch is still a small achievement of dexterity each morning. You have to flip one hand upside down, while the other hand—using methodologies that sports technicians using slow motion cameras can still barely deconstruct—must somehow grab both ends of the strap and coax them together through a buckle.

But the 10:10 Buckle watch, by the Japanese design firm Nendo, solves this problem in a clever way. Rather than two straps, it has just one. And rather than attaching to itself, it loops directly into the top side of the watch’s bezel. There, a buckle with no moving parts hooks into the hole of the watchband. Then you store the excess length of watchband into its otherwise perfectly typical loops. That means once you’re actually wearing the Buckle, it’s nearly indistinguishable from any other watch.

But is Nendo’s whole one-strap method really easier than putting on your typical watch? In theory! It means you don’t need to navigate two straps when one may do. The other benefit is that, with the fixed buckle serving as a fulcrum, the watch strap can then be tightened just by pulling on it—like a winch. The Buckle could be the perfect cure for those of us who obsessively swap between one watch hole and another in an unending quest for comfort.

The Buckle is available now in Japan, starting at around $160.