How to watch the 2019 Belmont Stakes on NBC without cable

The 151st Belmont Stakes is happening today at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, and with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s, it’s looking like a beautiful day for a horse race. Ten horses will participate in the mile-and-a-half race as jockeys compete for a $1.5 million purse. War of Will and Tacitus are among the favorites , but anything is possible. Just look at the debacle at the Kentucky Derby last month.

Coverage of the Belmont Stakes begins on NBC Sports at 2:30 p.m. today (Saturday, June 8). Post time for the race is approximately 6:48 p.m. ET. If you’re a cable cord-cutter who wants to watch all the action live on your computer, smart TV, or mobile device, you have a few different options.

First, a friendly reminder: NBC is a broadcast network, and you can watch if for free with an over-the-air antenna. If you don’t have an OTA antenna, I’ve rounded up some other choices below: