Uber’s COO and CMO are stepping down a month after its IPO

Just a month after its IPO, two members of Uber’s c-suite are stepping down, according to CNBC .

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reportedly sent an email on Friday announcing that Barney Harford–the ride hailing’s COO and Rebecca Messina, the CMO, are stepping down. Khosrowshahi wrote that the IPO has “allowed him to be even more involved in the day-to-day operations of Uber’s biggest businesses, the core platforms of Rides and Eats.” As a result, he has decided that the heads of those divisions should report directly to him, and that Harford’s role as COO “no longer made sense.”

Khosrowshahi also made the decision to combine Uber’s marketing, communications, and policy team, which resulted in Messina’s upcoming departure. Jill Hazelbaker, previously senior vice president of communication and public policy will reportedly lead the newly merged team.

We’ve reached out to Uber for comment, and will update the post if we hear back.