Hate your job? Being unhappy at work might have long-term health effects

Considering how much time is spent at work, it should come as no surprise that those who are more satisfied with their job report being happier overall. But the benefits of being a satisfied employee may extend further beyond the workplace than previously thought.

Employee satisfaction has been associated with lower turnover rates, increased customer loyalty, and employee productivity, as well as better business results overall. But studies now suggest long-term health benefits for those that love what they do. Workplace satisfaction is believed to affect mental health, physical health, concentration and focus, and the ability to manage finances and personal relationships outside of work. It may even help you live longer.

In contrast, a study conducted by researchers at Ohio State University found that those who are dissatisfied with their jobs in their 20s and 30s were more likely to have problems with sleep, anxiety, and depression later in life.

Satisfied employees sleep better

Workplace unhappiness can affect your life more immediately, too. A recent survey by Best Mattress Brand also found that those who are dissatisfied with their work are also far more likely to report dissatisfaction with their sleep. Those who don’t enjoy their work were not only more likely to report problems falling and staying asleep, but also less time and energy to enjoy themselves outside of work, less energy and time to fulfill personal responsibilities, and less ability to manage personal finances.

“Those dissatisfied with their jobs tend to view their occupation as a burden rather than a place of productivity and growth,” says Andrea Strand, a certified sleep science coach at Best Mattress Brand. “That viewpoint takes a toll, affecting both mental and physical well-being.”

Those who are satisfied with their jobs, meanwhile, were more likely to report having more energy, focus, and drive after work, more energy to spend with friends and family, and are more likely to be adventurous and try new things.

“With this positive mindset, a person is likely to make better decisions regarding their health; they may go to the gym, make healthier food and beverage choices, and develop smarter sleep habits,” says Strand. “Additionally, satisfied employees have a more positive outlook on life and reported a much higher percentage of keeping their commitments outside of work.”