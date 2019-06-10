This is how Tesla can improve its company culture

The coolest car brand on earth continues to have a bumpy ride. Tesla reported in April that the company lost a whopping $702 million in the first quarter. Citing logistical difficulties that limited deliveries of the Model 3 to Europe and China, the company sold 31% fewer cars earlier this year, according to the New York Times .

In what Musk called the most challenging year in Tesla’s history, analysts have been hotly debating Tesla’s moves. But few have pointed out that Tesla’s most fundamental problem is cultural–it’s running a very loose organization in a famously tight industry.

How social norms shape our behavior

Social norms are the unwritten rules that govern our behavior. As we wrote in our research published in Science, the strength of these norms defines human groups. Tight groups have strong norms and little tolerance for deviant behavior, and they’re bound by strict rules and tradition.

Loose groups, on the other hand, have much weaker norms. They eschew rules, welcome new ideas, and generally embrace tolerance. Both tightness and looseness have positive and negative attributes in business. Tight cultures have a comforting order and predictability, but they’re less creative and adaptable. Loose cultures also tend to be highly creative and open to change–but they’re also much more disorderly.

This trade-off is particularly relevant to companies that must simultaneously master creativity and implementation. That’s why successful innovation requires both tightness and looseness. But companies like Tesla struggle with this balance. Looseness without discipline can result in unfulfilled (yet often great) ideas. But tightness without latitude adds up to excellent execution of boring products. The challenge for these brands is to find what’s often called a “Goldilocks mean”–something that’s not too loose and not too tight.

Tesla’s disruptive culture

From the beginning, Tesla billed itself as a highly loose tech startup. It wanted to revolutionize auto-making–and have fun along the way. Musk’s creative passion lies in building a one-of-a-kind vehicle. To be fair, this is the least we’d expect from a man who is working to develop hyperloop transportation and colonize Mars.

Musk invites employees to be as imaginative as possible. Cultivating a loose cultural environment has no doubt given Tesla a disruptive edge in the auto market. But at this stage in its development, Tesla sorely needs tightness to support manufacturing efficiency and quality.