You should be setting fewer goals–and doing this instead

For many high-achieving people, goal setting is a familiar process . Decide what you want to accomplish, then make the goal SMART–that is, “specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and timely.” Break it up into steps, then get to work.

But, innovation expert Hal Gregersen, executive director of the MIT Leadership Center and a senior lecturer at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, says there’s a better way: ditch the goals, and get to work on a list of compelling questions.

At first, the thought that questions can replace goals seems unlikely. After all, a goal is a declaration of what is to be achieved; it’s specific, and we can measure progress toward achieving it. But in his interviews with more than 200 leaders for his book, Questions are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life, Gregersen says that turning those statements into questions creates more engagement and helps us think about our goals in new ways.

“The bottom line is that question-based goals deliver more than statement-based goals,” he says. “We’re programmed to start solving.”

Stop stating, start asking

Questions have a curious power to unlock new and positive behavior changes in every part of our lives, he says. He points to the company Patagonia, which recently changed its mission statement to “Patagonia is in business to save our home planet.” Regardless of your role in the company, your job, in part, is to translate that goal into the question, “How can we save our home planet?” Gregersen says. The question immediately begins yielding answers that are key to success in the role.

The answers can then be posed as new questions: How can I do that? How quickly can we make that happen? What’s standing in the way? What can we do about that? These additional layers help individuals and organizations get past superficial niceties and dig into the real challenges they face. That’s more effective than trying to struggle through obstacles within a stated goal, Gregersen says.

One of the key ingredients for this approach to goal setting to work is psychological safety, he adds. To feel comfortable asking tough questions and discussing answers, you as an individual or your employees need to feel as though they can share honestly without being ridiculed, admonished, or otherwise punished. This also allows people to explore questions that others may be afraid to ask.