Russia planning its own Chernobyl series, where America is to blame

For instance, after seeing HBO’s gripping, grisly portrayal of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, most viewers probably weren’t clamoring to hear Russia’s version of events. One is reportedly on the way, though.

According to The Guardian, a companion series is in the works from Russia’s NTV channel. The twist? The new series will purportedly portray Russia in a more flattering light by focusing on a farfetched conspiracy theory in which the CIA is responsible for the disaster at the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl.

The Russian series’ creator, Alexei Muradov, apparently considers it a source of national shame that the American series, created by Craig Mazin, is earning so much praise for its depiction of a historic Russian tragedy. Never mind the fact that Mazin’s series depicts many of its Russian characters as self-sacrificing patriots working in areas with deadly levels of radiation to contain–and later clean up–the disaster, out of a sense of duty to the Motherland. Although the series doesn’t shy away from criticizing the deceitful coverup by the government, it treats the Soviet people who prevented the disaster from spreading further with care and respect. Given that the catalyst for the Russian series seems to be spite, one might not expect the same level of respect to be granted to the Americans depicted in the forthcoming version.

Watch a trailer for HBO’s Chernobyl below.