69 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out this month

Get ready to welcome back ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Lion King,’ while saying farewell to ‘Orange Is the New Black’ forever. Here’s your creative calendar for July.

By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

Midsommar is here. Both the namesake horror movie and the time of year. That’s right—2019 is halfway over. Fortunately, Q3 is arriving with lots of heat—both the abundance of high-quality television and films and the temperature. (Seriously, Paris is burning.) Things kick off with the corporate-sponsored spookiness of Stranger Things and web-slinging adventures of Spider-Man: Far From Home, before broadening out to include both the live-action Lion King and the new Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. And those are just the highlights. Have a look ahead at Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for July to better plan your kickoff to the second half of the entertainment year.

MOVIES

MOVIES AT HOME

Music

TV

BOOKS

  • Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem by Daniel R. Day, July 9
  • Daido Moriyama: How I Take Photographs by Daido Moriyama and Takeshi Nakamoto, July 9
  • Beneath the Tamarind Tree: A Story of Courage, Family, and the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Haram by Isha Sesay, July 9
  • Three Women by Lisa Taddeo, July 9
  • The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead, July 16
  • Raised in Captivity: Fictional Nonfiction by Chuck Klosterman, July 16
  • The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal, July 23
  • Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon, July 30
  • Marilou is Everywhere by Sarah Elaine Smith, July 30

