69 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out this month

Midsommar is here. Both the namesake horror movie and the time of year. That’s right—2019 is halfway over. Fortunately, Q3 is arriving with lots of heat—both the abundance of high-quality television and films and the temperature. (Seriously, Paris is burning.) Things kick off with the corporate-sponsored spookiness of Stranger Things and web-slinging adventures of Spider-Man: Far From Home, before broadening out to include both the live-action Lion King and the new Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. And those are just the highlights. Have a look ahead at Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for July to better plan your kickoff to the second half of the entertainment year.