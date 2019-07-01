69 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books to check out this month

Midsommar is here. Both the namesake horror movie and the time of year. That’s right—2019 is halfway over. Fortunately, Q3 is arriving with lots of heat—both the abundance of high-quality television and films and the temperature. (Seriously, Paris is burning.) Things kick off with the corporate-sponsored spookiness of Stranger Things and web-slinging adventures of Spider-Man: Far From Home, before broadening out to include both the live-action Lion King and the new Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. And those are just the highlights. Have a look ahead at Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for July to better plan your kickoff to the second half of the entertainment year.
MOVIES
- Spider-Man: Far from Home, July 2
- Midsommar, July 3
- Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, July 5
- Stuber, July 12
- The Art of Self-Defense, July 12
- Crawl, July 12
- The Farewell, July 12
- Sword of Trust, July 12
- The Lion King, July 19
- David Crosby: Remember My Name, July 19
- Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, July 26
- Mike Wallace Is Here, July 26
- Skin, July 26
MOVIES AT HOME
- Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room, July 1 on Netflix
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter, July 9 on HBO
- Point Blank, July 12 on Netflix
- Behind Closed Doors, July 16 on HBO
- Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, July 16 on Netflix
- Secret Obsession, July 18 on Netflix
- Money Heist, July 19 on Netflix
- Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, July 13 on HBO
- Share, July 27 on HBO
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?, July 30 on Netflix
Music
- Imperial Teen – Now We Are Timeless, July 12
- Kool Keith – KEITH, July 12
- New Order + Liam Gillick: So It Goes…, July 12
- Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains, July 12
- Tycho – Weather, July 12
- Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project, July 12
- Scott Stapp – The Space Between The Shadows, July 19
- Sum 41 – Order In Decline, July 19
- Of Monsters and Men – Fever Dream, July 26
- Soundgarden – Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den, July 26
- Violent Femmes – Hotel Last Resort, July 26
TV
- Divorce, July 1 on HBO
- Into the Dark: Culture Shock, July 4 on Hulu
- Stranger Things, July 4 on Netflix
- Chasing The Moon, July 8 on PBS
- Bring the Funny, July 9 on NBC
- Love Island, July 9 on CBS
- 2019 ESPY Awards, July 10 on ABC
- Family Reunion, July 10 on Netflix
- Harlots, July 10 on Hulu
- Snowfall, July 10 on FX
- Shangri-La, July 12 on Showtime
- Sweetbitter, July 14 on Starz
- Danny’s House, July 17 on Viceland
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, July 19 on Netflix
- Typewriter, July 19 on Netflix
- South Side, July 24 on Comedy Central
- The Boys, July 26 on Prime Video
- Light as a Feather, July 26 on Hulu
- Orange Is the New Black, July 26 on Netflix
- Veronica Mars, July 26 on Hulu
- Pennyworth, July 28 on Epix
- Four Weddings and a Funeral, July 31 on Hulu
- Kengan Ashura, July 31 on Netflix
- Sherman’s Showcase, July 31 on IFC
BOOKS
- Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem by Daniel R. Day, July 9
- Daido Moriyama: How I Take Photographs by Daido Moriyama and Takeshi Nakamoto, July 9
- Beneath the Tamarind Tree: A Story of Courage, Family, and the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Haram by Isha Sesay, July 9
- Three Women by Lisa Taddeo, July 9
- The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead, July 16
- Raised in Captivity: Fictional Nonfiction by Chuck Klosterman, July 16
- The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal, July 23
- Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon, July 30
- Marilou is Everywhere by Sarah Elaine Smith, July 30
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Stranger Things: courtesy of Netflix; Orange Is the New Black: JoJo Whilden/Netflix; Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures; The Lion King: courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures; Spider-Man: Far From Home: Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures; Harlots: Liam Daniel/Hulu; The Boys: Jan Thijs/Prime Video; Four Weddings and a Funeral: Jay Maidment/Hulu; Danny’s House: Loren Wohl/9G Company LLC/Viceland]