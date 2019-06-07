Potterheads, the magical Vans sneakers you’ve been waiting for, are here

Are you a Harry Potter fan who also wears shoes? Do I have news for you! Today, Vans released a collection of Harry Potter-themed sneakers. There are four distinct styles named for, duh, each of the houses from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The designers had the very difficult task of taking a classic Vans model and identifying which house it best represented. So, for instance, Slytherin gets a lace-up Era sneaker in a black and green snake print. Gryffindor, Harry Potter’s own house, gets a Sk8-Hi high-top sneaker in the house’s iconic green and orange color palette, compete with the dragon crest on the side.

Vans has been on a tear with collaborations, most recently transforming its iconic footwear silhouettes through partnerships with rock legends like Led Zeppelin and David Bowie. This new collaboration capitalizes on the fact that the Harry Potter brand is still alive and well more than a decade after the final book in the series was released. But more than that, this Vans collection gives the brand a new level of cool. While most Harry Potter paraphernalia involves things like cheesy t-shirts and toy wands, these sneakers incorporate iconic imagery from the films and books and transforms it into stylish sneakers that might even tempt consumers who aren’t superfans.