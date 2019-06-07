Apple will soon let iPhone apps use both cameras at the same time

If you’ve ever wanted to use an iPhone to record a moment with the rear camera alongside your reaction from the front camera, it’ll be possible this fall with iOS 13. Apple says the next version of its mobile operating system will have multi-camera support for photos and videos, provided you have an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or a 2018 iPad Pro. Apps will also be able to provide “spatial audio” by controlling how the iPhone’s microphones capture sound.

As 9to5Mac reports, Apple hasn’t said that its own Camera will support multi-camera, but third-party developers will be able to offer the feature in their apps. You might imagine a live streaming video app that provides a split-screen view of both camera feeds, or a camera app that lets you export either feed separately.

Samsung offered a Dual Camera mode on its Galaxy S and Note phones for several years, but removed the feature last year without explanation.