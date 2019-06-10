Salesforce is acquiring data viz company Tableau for $15.7 billion

Apparently, the rumors of data visualization’s death have been greatly exaggerated, because the customer relationship management company Salesforce just announced plans to buy the data analytics and visualization firm Tableau for $15.7 billion in stock.

Tableau allows design luddites to upload a spreadsheet and easily alter the graphical layout of information to make sense of data or just make it more aesthetically pleasing. That service is increasingly valuable, as big data emerges as an ubiquitous tool in the business world. “Tableau helps people see and understand data, and Salesforce helps people engage and understand customers,” said Marc Benioff, Chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce, in a press statement. “It’s truly the best of both worlds for our customers–bringing together two critical platforms that every customer needs to understand their world.”

As TechCrunch points out, the news comes on the heels of Google announcing plans to acquire the data analytics startup Looker for $2.6 billion. Apparently smart data analytics, and clear, well-designed information are very much hot commodities in a world that is increasingly quantifiable.

Amidst a year of high-profile IPOs, as Uber’s stock founders and Beyond Meat’s soars, it’s worth noting that Salesforce and Tableau are both publicly traded Silicon Valley companies that launched around 20 years ago. Some startups really do grow up.