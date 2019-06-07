Caterpillar Inc. is trying to stop a tiny café from using the word cat

Construction giant Caterpillar Inc. has sent a cease-and-desist letter to supposedly one of its biggest threats: A coffee shop in Santa Cruz, California. The café is called Cat & Cloud, which, you know, is just way too similar to Caterpillar’s CAT trademark. And so the company is trying to stop the small business from using its feline-adjacent name.

The issue surrounds Cat & Cloud’s apparel–the coffee shop had apparently filed a trademark to use its name on merchandise. Caterpillar, which currently has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, does not want that to happen, and has used its extremely deep-pocketed legal resources to stop the central California coffee bros, who reportedly made $150,000 in revenue last year.

In response, Cat & Cloud has launched a GoFundMe. It’s trying to raise $50,000 to help support its legal defense. Caterpillar Inc., the crowdfunding page writes, “embarked on a concentrated effort to cancel the registered trademarks of several small businesses that use the word ‘cat’ in their names.” Cat & Cloud goes on: “It would effectively set the precedent for them to OWN the word ‘cat,’ making it un-useable by any business in the U.S. Cat & Cloud Coffee.”

I reached out to Caterpillar Inc. for comment and will update if I hear back.

This is not the first time Caterpillar has used its sway to stop small businesses from trademarking cat-like names. In 2015, a Santa Barbara designer named Laura Levy tried to trademark “Haute Cat,” and was met with an extended judicious fight from Caterpillar. In her defense, she wrote that Caterpillar Inc. “is engaged in bad faith attempt to [use] this proceeding as a bullying attempt to, among other things, restricting and/or reduce competition and/or other legitimate uses of Applicant’s Haute Cat . . . mark to obtain overly broad rights to the terms CAT and or Caterpillar.” In the end, she still lost.

Another 2008 trademark attempt for a Hawaiian children’s clothing store called “Caterpillar Kids” was also opposed by Caterpillar Inc. It too lost.

Cat & Cloud, it seems, is trying to garner enough public to give Caterpillar a real fight. We’ll see if the coffee shop is able to prevail. But even if it does, that won’t stop Caterpillar from going after the next small business that isn’t able to create an online firestorm.