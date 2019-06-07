You can get $1,000 if you’ll ditch your smartphone for a flip phone for a week

Frontier Bundles, a Utah-based ISP, is running what they call the Flip Phone Challenge that will see one person selected who says they’re willing to give up their modern smartphone for a week in favor of an old flip phone. Frontier Bundles says they want to discover how ditching a smartphone for an old-fashioned flip phone affects productivity and sleep patterns. And, of course, get a little free PR in the process.

The company says their ideal candidate will be a “self-proclaimed smartphone fiend” who is tech-aware and who has an “active social presence or [is] willing to vlog their experience.” As for the job duties:

If you’re chosen, you’ll be responsible for using a flip phone in place of your smartphone for seven full days (that’s 168 hours!), and we want you to log your experience. We’ll have you track (don’t worry, your info stays safe with us!) how long it takes you to do basic tasks such as texting and checking email, how many times you wish you could Google something, how many hours you slept, how your productivity changed (or didn’t!), and even if you were late to appointments (after all, how does anyone get around without Google Maps?). Was your experience #TheWorstThingEver? Did you find new freedom? Either way, we want to hear about it.

To apply for the position, simply fill out the form on their website. Godspeed to you, brave soul.