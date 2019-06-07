Here’s what you can get for free on National Doughnut Day

Today is yet another holiday that isn’t real. National [insert random thing] day—and the random thing today is … doughnuts! Fun! Who doesn’t love a doughnut?

What does National Doughnut Day mean? Technically, it means that millions of external and internal public relations employees who are tangentially tied to doughnut-affiliated brands spend all day emailing people informing them of the supposed holiday. It also means that some stores are giving away free or reduced-priced doughnuts.

Here are some of the highlights:

Dunkin Donuts: (I know that it’s supposed to be just Dunkin now, but come on—it’s still Dunkin Donuts!) The beloved national doughnut chain is indeed giving away free classic doughnuts. The catch is: You have to purchase a beverage.

Krispy Kreme : Just walk right in and get a doughnut! No purchase necessary. (Krispy Kreme also says that if it gives out more than 1 million free doughnuts, it'll do a second free doughnut day again soon.)

Just walk right in and get a doughnut! No purchase necessary. (Krispy Kreme also says that if it gives out more than 1 million free doughnuts, it’ll do a second free doughnut day again soon.) Cumberland Farms: Get a free doughnut with the purchase of a “dispensed” drink at select locations.

Get a free doughnut with the purchase of a “dispensed” drink at select locations. Walmart: One free glazed doughnut from the bakery section.

One free glazed doughnut from the bakery section. Coupons.com: Users of the app get up to $3 cash back for doughnut purchases from places like Target and Walmart—along with other grocers, too.

There are bunch of smaller places also offering doughnut deals, too. The real moral of this story is that if your heart desires a free pastry, you will very likely get one today.