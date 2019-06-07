I trained myself to be creative by doing these 9 things

The word “creativity” often evokes visions of the artist at work—a painter splashing color on a canvas or a writer drafting the next great novel. These images do represent a certain kind of creativity, but they can also be limiting.

The truth is, creativity is a lot more than that. As author James Clear writes in his blog, “The creative process is the act of making new connections between old ideas or recognizing relationships between concepts.” Clear’s definition opens the process to everyone. Research shows there’s a gap between the value we place on creativity and how we’re flexing our creative muscles.

When Adobe interviewed 5,000 adults in five different countries, eight in 10 people said that unlocking creativity is critical to economic growth. Nearly two-thirds think creativity is valuable to society, but only one in four believe they’re fulfilling their own creative potential.

It’s time to close that gap. “We all have the capacity to be creative, and we can all improve those skills,” Rahaf Harfoush, author of Hustle and Float: Reclaim Your Creativity and Thrive in a World Obsessed with Work previously told Fast Company. “Like any aptitude, some are better than others, and some have a stronger skill set. We’re not all LeBron James, but anybody can learn basketball.”

When I started my company, JotForm, in 2006, I didn’t think much about creativity. I was a software developer, not a poet. But eventually, I realized that bootstrapping a startup requires real imagination, so I got serious about cultivating creative habits. Here are the 9 steps that have helped me do that:

1. I started small

You can’t write a book in one sitting, but you can write a page at a time. When you try to tackle a gigantic task at once, you’re more likely to procrastinate because you’re scared to fail. When you narrow in on a single, palatable task, it becomes easier to push past the mental and emotional discomfort. Over time, small steps add up to produce dramatic results.

2. I applied constraints

When Random House founder Bennett Cerf bet one of his authors, Theo Geisel, that he couldn’t write a children’s book with just 50 different words, the man (better known as Dr. Seuss) won that wager with Green Eggs and Ham.