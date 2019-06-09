How to watch the 2019 Tony Awards and red carpet on CBS without cable

The Tony Awards may not attract as large an audience as their awards-show counterparts in Hollywood, but for theater geeks across the land, Broadway’s biggest night is more exciting than the Oscars, more interesting than the Emmys, and better-sounding than the Grammys.

This year, the folks at CBS (where the Tonys have aired since 1978) are likely crossing their fingers for relatively healthy ratings, thanks to the inclusion of popular musicals like Hadestown and Be More Chill, which amassed large cult followings before they arrived on Broadway. Star-powered shows like Network with Bryan Cranston should also help.

Ratings aside, the 73rd annual Tony Awards are happening tonight (Sunday, June 9) at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The telecast is scheduled to begin tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with red carpet coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. James Corden is this year’s host.

For cord cutters who want to stream the Tonys on their phones, computers, or smart TVs, you can easily do that through the CBS website or mobile apps on iOS or Android, although you’ll need login credentials from a pay-TV provider to access the live stream that way. It’s also worth mentioning that you can watch CBS for free if you have an over-the-air antenna.

If you don’t have a pay-TV login or an OTA antenna, you can sign up for CBS All Access or a standalone streaming service. These services are easy to cancel, and you can usually get a week for free. Here are a few of the best services that offer CBS: