If Google’s Stadia streaming service changes gaming, it’ll take a while

Google is now taking pre-orders for Stadia , the game streaming service that’s supposed to compete with the likes of Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation consoles. The service will launch in a limited capacity this November, followed by a broader rollout in 2020.

Unlike traditional game consoles and gaming PCs, which come with powerful (and pricey) graphics processors, Stadia will use cloud servers to process the games, and will stream them to all kinds of computing devices, starting with laptops and desktops (via the Chrome browser), Google’s Pixel 3 and 3A phones, and Google’s Chromecast Ultra streaming TV dongle.

Still, Google Stadia’s launch games, pricing, and strategy don’t look drastically different from previous cloud gaming efforts, which have either failed or floundered because the experience isn’t really better–or cheaper–than playing on an actual console or PC. For all the talk of lowering the barriers to console-quality games, prospective players don’t seem to have a problem buying an actual gaming system and avoiding the vagaries of streaming.

The reality is that Google Stadia won’t reach its full potential at launch. Jack Buser, Google’s director of games and business development for Stadia, says the real paradigm-shifting stuff will come later, as developers start using Google’s cloud computing systems for games that aren’t possible on an Xbox or gaming PC.

“I have the foresight of being able to work with developers that ship one, two, or even three years from now, and I see how these experiences are going to fundamentally shift from what we’re used to today,” Buser says. “It’s going to be a pretty dramatic shift for what a video game can be.”

The launch

Come November, Google Stadia’s launch will resemble those of traditional game consoles. Players will have to purchase a hardware bundle–in this case, the $129 “Founders Edition”–that includes a game controller (in limited-edition blue), a Chromecast Ultra, and first crack at choosing an online screen name. The first-person massive multiplayer shooter Destiny 2 is included for a limited time, and players who own the Xbox or PC versions will be able to transfer their character progress to Stadia.

The launch bundle will also come with a pair of three-month “Stadia Pro” subscriptions–one for the purchaser, and one for a friend. That service, which otherwise costs $10 per month, will support 4K HDR games with 5.1 Surround Sound, and will include a selection of free games. The free “Stadia Base” service, with 1080p video and stereo sound, will arrive in 2020. With either tier, players can purchase individual games, as they would with a console or gaming PC.