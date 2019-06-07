The code that powers our lives has a hidden environmental toll

That might seem like an innocuous question to ask your phone or smart speaker. But the algorithms that power the software that can answer a question like this have a dark secret: The process of teaching these models to understand human language has a startlingly large carbon footprint.

According to a new paper that will be presented at the annual Association for Computational Linguistics conference in Florence, Italy, later this summer, training one popular off-the-shelf machine translation algorithm has a similar carbon footprint to five vehicles’ entire lifetimes, including their fuel.

For Emma Strubell, the lead author behind the paper, the most shocking discovery of the research was when she analyzed one of the recent models she designed as part of her PhD work at University of Massachusetts Amherst. While the algorithm’s carbon footprint–78,468 pounds of carbon dioxide–wasn’t quite as big as some of the others she assessed in the paper, it still was similar in size to the carbon dioxide that the average American emits in two years.

Machine learning research isn’t the only ubiquitous technology that has an immense carbon footprint. According to one study, technology is on track to account for 20% of all global emissions by 2040. Another recent study found that the world’s love of watching YouTube videos also has a serious carbon footprint: It’s equivalent to that of a small city like Frankfurt or Glasgow, Scotland, over the course of a year.

Strubell’s work is part of a growing awareness around carbon emissions–and how to curb them–within the design and technology world. Designers and engineers are already reacting by trying to design technology that is greener and more sustainable. Green websites have optimized video and photos to consume less power, and they’re far simpler, which helps the sites load faster (and, coincidentally, helps people find what they’re looking for more quickly). One magazine’s website is entirely solar-powered, and it sometimes goes offline if the weather’s too cloudy.

Yet there are many simple things that big companies can do to reduce their emissions. Photo storage services like Apple’s iCloud and Google Images could offer to delete replicate photos (do you really need the 15 selfies you took when you were bored on the train that one time?). According to the YouTube study, the platform could decrease the carbon footprint of its videos by 3% if it simply turned off the video when it is playing in a background browser tab, since it is likely that the user is only using YouTube to listen to music. That might sound insignificant, but that 3% has the same carbon emissions as 50,000 cars in a year.