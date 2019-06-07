4 superhero storytelling lessons from Simon Kinberg, the architect of the X-Men movies

The filmmaker grew up immersed in the venerable comic book series, getting blissfully lost in metaphor-laden stories featuring space aliens and violent telekinesis. Several decades later, while cutting his teeth as a writer on 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, Kinberg finally fully teleported into the world of these powerful mutants. Of the three writers credited on that film, Kinberg spent the most time on set, becoming the de facto conduit between studio notes and production. When 20th Century Fox asked for Kinberg’s creative input on what to do next, it was he who suggested going the prequel route. Kinberg shepherded 2011’s franchise-rejuvenating X-Men: First Class into a respectable hit, and then gradually assumed a role as architect of the series.

Nearly a decade later, that series is concluding with Kinberg’s directorial debut, Dark Phoenix. It’s a film based on the fan-favorite Dark Phoenix saga, which finds Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) taking on an all-powerful—and possibly corrupting—strength that causes a rift within the X-Men. As Kinberg confirms, it’s also set to be the last X-Men film with the current cast.

“From the beginning, I always saw this as the end of this cycle,” he says. “This is really a franchise about family, and the Dark Phoenix story is one where the family gets ripped apart more than ever before. I felt like that was a natural sort of final challenge and complication, and as a result, the completion and culmination to this cycle of X-Men storytelling.”

After so many years steeped in X-Men storytelling, Kinberg has a rare insight into what it takes to keep a major superhero franchise going. On the eve of Dark Phoenix’s release, the filmmaker spoke with Fast Company about character considerations, verticality of storytelling, and rising stronger from the ashes of one’s previous efforts.

Creative considerations drive long-range planning

A successful series of comic book movies like the X-Men franchise can’t exactly fly by the seat of its pants. Each film is part of a continuum, and so it must be considered that way during every stage of planning.

“We talk through at least a couple of movies in advance,” Kinberg says. “It’s not as many movies in advance as what the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] does—and it’s extraordinary what they’ve done—but we will be thinking about not just the one we’re making, but how it connects with the rest. So as I’m writing one thing, we’re already starting to talk about what the next thing’s going to be, and then as we start outlining and getting into more serious conversations about that thing, we’re shooting the first thing and talking about the thing that we’ll do after the next one. So it’s a very continuous process. But the considerations are creative more than they are about the marketplace: What does the audience want to see from these characters? What can we do with these characters that’s surprising? What are the best storylines from the original comics? And what is something new?”