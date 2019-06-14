Get your Gmail under control with these essential time-savers

Chances are, you spend more time with Gmail than you do with your friends and loved ones. And sometimes it feels like every message you send out brings three more messages in. There’s got to be a better way!

While we can’t do much about the pure glut of email you get, we can help you deal with it more efficiently. Here are five ways to expeditiously slice and dice your way through Google’s email product:

1. Keep the Gmail.com interface at bay

Constantly bopping in and out of Gmail.com all day—or simply just leaving it open in a tab—is no way to live. Check out the excellent Checker Plus for Gmail (Chrome, Firefox) extension. It alerts you to new messages with a reasonably unobtrusive box to the right of the address bar. Better yet, it lets you reply, archive, mark messages as spam and much, much more, all without loading up the sometimes-clunky Gmail interface.

2. Give your mouse a rest

Save yourself a bevy of clicks—and a bunch of time—by leveraging Gmail’s nearly endless list of keyboard shortcuts. Holding down Shift and pressing the question-mark key shows you what’s available. Some of the better ones:

C: Compose a new message

CTRL+Enter: Send message

E: Archive the current message

R: Reply

A: Reply all

F: Forward the message

!: Report the message as spam

/: Search your mailbox

That’s just a handful of shortcuts for basic tasks. Check out the complete list to discover shortcuts for the stuff you deal with most often.

3. Get your inbox organized

With the teensiest amount of effort, you can keep your messages under some semblance of control simply by labeling them and/or getting them out of your inbox. Both will make it easier to find important mail later. For starters, if you have no experience with labels whatsoever, check out this help article. Then, for messages in your inbox, you can drag the appropriate label from the left-hand column directly onto a message itself to tag it as such. And once you’ve dealt with it, simply drag the message over into the label in the left-hand column to file it away until you need it again.

4. Clear out the clutter

Spam is the worst, to be sure, and there are a lot of good people fighting it around the clock. But sometimes your saggy, bloated inbox can be self-inflicted as well. Whether you signed up for way too many fad-diet newsletters or you’re getting slammed by graymail, it’s a good idea to clean out the cobwebs every now and then. To do that, simply search for “unsubscribe” from Gmail’s search bar at the top of the interface. It’ll pull up all the messages with some semblance of an unsubscribe link, at which point you can sift through and opt out of the ones you no longer want.