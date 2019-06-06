You can order McDonald’s with foreign currency today, but you have to hurry!

McDonald’s is slowly turning into the U.S. State Department. Not only are Austrian branches of the Big Mac purveyor serving as mini-embassies , but now McDonald’s is letting customers across the United States pay for their orders in whatever foreign currency they have lying around their couch cushions and tucked inside their fanny packs.

Really, they specifically mentioned fanny packs:

Have an extra euro laying around? Found a Japanese yen in that old travel fanny pack? Wondering what to do with that rupee from last summer’s trip to India? Start rummaging under those couch cushions, take that spare foreign currency you have, and head around the corner to your nearest participating McDonald’s.

The offer to clean out your coin jar is available only for a very limited amount of time. Specifically, it lasts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time today (Thursday, June 6). The wallet-cleaning activity is intended to mark the launch of McDonald’s new Worldwide Favorites Menu in the U.S., which includes the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, and the Cheesy Bacon Fries Australia.

Your stray loonies, Belizean dollars, South African rand, and Indian rupees are only good for the four items on that new menu at participating restaurants. Sadly, you won’t be able to totally clean out your fanny pack, as the offer is limited to one piece of foreign cash per customer. As for what the owners of each McDonald’s are going to do with your random loonies and pounds, according to McDonald’s, it’s entirely up to them. We suggest heading South of the Border.