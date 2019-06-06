Apple snuck an awesome privacy feature into iOS 13 and no one noticed

However, it’s now confirmed that Apple is also fixing a long-standing privacy issue that not only affects users but everyone they know, reports TechCrunch. In iOS 13, now when an app requests access to the user’s contacts, the app developer will not get access to the notes filed in the Contacts app. This is a massive privacy improvement and something I’ve long argued Apple needs to implement. As I wrote back in April:

The biggest privacy flaw on iPhones and Macs–and also Windows PCs and Android phones–comes from the Contacts and Address Book apps on those platforms.

Most contacts apps–including the ones in MacOS and iOS–allow you to store not only names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and birth dates of your contacts, but also notes. Unfortunately, many people store sensitive and personal information about their contacts there. Parents might store a child’s Social Security number, for example, on the contact card for that kid.

Unfortunately, information written in these notes fields is stored in plain text, meaning anyone who gets access to your contacts can read the notes–whether they get access to your contact with or without your approval. And the problem is, many people grant apps on MacOS and iOS access to their contacts without thinking. When we grant an app access to our contacts, that app gets everything from the contact card–notes included.

Apple needs to shut this down.