5 things casual X-Men fans should know before seeing Dark Phoenix

Considering that time travel has been a major factor in recent X-Men films, imagine what would happen if someone traveled back in time and stopped the first entry in the series from being made?

Without the original X-Men in 2000, arguably the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it would not exist. Christopher Nolan’s take on Batman might never have happened. Ryan Reynolds would no longer publicly repent over being in The Green Lantern because it wouldn’t have been made in the first place.

That’s how influential X-Men turned out to be; nothing less than a total recalibration of the modern superhero genre’s possibilities. By mere virtue of being the kind of movie that opens with a scene set in Auschwitz of all places, X-Men gave comic book movies permission to treat their subject matter seriously and not pander to young audiences, paving the way for a future in which Black Panther becomes an Oscar contender.

And now, the series that kicked off our current era of superhero hits comes to a close with Dark Phoenix, in theaters June 7.

Opening on Friday, June 7, Dark Phoenix surely won’t be the final X-Men film ever. (Deadpool is connected to the X-iverse, for one thing, and The New Mutants is due next year.) It’s the last one, however, before Disney officially absorbs Fox, which has been home to the series since it launched 19 years ago, and it’s the last with the current crop of stars. The new film focuses on chaotic-good telekinetic Jean Grey (Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner), who makes something of a heel-turn here, and adds Jessica Chastain as a mysterious, body-snatching alien to its impressive roster of X-Men actors. One need not have seen all 11 of the other X-Men and X-Men-adjacent films to fully enjoy what happens, though. All you need to do is read this casual fan’s guide for jumping right into the franchise for its finale.

1. Who are the X-Men and what are their powers?

In this corner of the Marvel realm, mutants exist as metaphors for persecuted minorities. They have special powers, but their differences make most people afraid of them. The X-Men are a group of do-gooder mutants masterminded by Professor Charles Xavier, who literally puts the ‘x’ in X-Men, while Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto, leads an ideologically opposite group, the anarchic Brotherhood of Mutants. After the original trilogy of X-Men films, concluding with 2006’s The Last Stand, the series started spinning off prequels and side stories, splitting the cast into older and younger versions of the repertory players. Here are the ones you should know for Dark Phoenix:

Charles Xavier (originally Patrick Stewart, currently James McAvoy): His power is telepathy and being a genius.

Jean Grey/ Phoenix (originally Famke Janssen, currently Sophie Turner): Her power is telepathy and telekinesis (gotta love a hyphenate), but she also has a hidden strength known as Phoenix Force that we only got a glimpse of in the previous film, Apocalypse.

Cyclops/Scott Summer (originally James Marsden, currently Tye Sheridan): He shoots energy rays from his eyes, which are often covered with protective glasses. You wouldn’t want to get hit by those rays.

Beast/Hank McCoy (originally Kelsey Grammer, currently Nicholas Hoult): He is smart but also quite strong, animalistic and, well, blue.

Mystique/Raven Darkhölme (originally Rebecca Romijn, currently Jennifer Lawrence): She’s a shapeshifter. Also blue.

Storm/Ororo Munroe (originally Halle Berry, currently Alexandra Shipp): She controls the weather, but mostly not in a fun way.

Quicksilver/Peter Maximoff (Evan Peters): He can move extremely, ridiculously fast. He’s also Magneto’s son, but that doesn’t seem to matter much.

Nightcrawler/Kurt Wagner (originally Alan Cumming, currently Kodi Smit-McPhee): He can perform quick, concentrated bursts of teleportation.

Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (originally Ian McKellen, currently Michael Fassbender): He has the power to magnetically manipulate any metal.