How my chronic illness inspired me to start my first business at 22

Four years ago, Hannah Olson , an ambitious Boston University sophomore, was officially diagnosed with Chronic Lyme Disease. She required regular antibiotic infusions via a catheter in her arm, as well as some 28 pills per day.

After graduation, Olson moved to Washington, D.C., where her persistent health challenges and treatment eventually forced her to quit her first design agency job. She took on another job in tech, but says she worried about whether there was a place for her in the workforce. “Am I going to spend the next 20, 30 years of my life continually seeking out work that’s going to end in the disappointment of having to quit?” she asked herself.

Olson’s experience is not unusual. More than 133 million people in the U.S. have a chronic illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Chronic illness is generally defined as a condition lasting longer than one year.) Despite this, it has remained difficult to convince many employers to offer significant positions–outside of coding and a few other disciplines–to workers with chronic illnesses who might not be able to work a traditional onsite, 9-to-5 job.

This problem inspired her to start Chronically Capable, which matches job seekers via algorithms and strategy with substantial–but flexible–remote jobs. The service is free to job seekers. Employers pay Chronically Capable a recruiting fee, depending on the type of project or job. Though the startup is still in its early stages (it’s about to enter its first seed round), users can currently be matched with jobs at Amazon, Google, and other employers.

Olson is on a mission. Along with serving on panels and regularly meeting with companies’ diversity and inclusion departments, the still-newish Washingtonian has spoken on Capitol Hill, and the company’s small leadership team was just accepted to join the spring 2019 cohort of mentees through the MIT Enterprise Forum, where, among others, they were matched with a leader from Amazon’s robotics division.

We caught up with Olson to learn more about her experiences, and why it’s so critical to fight stigma around chronic illness.

Fast Company: Are you concerned about how the broad term “chronic illness” might make some employers think one thing or another, or might make them generally more wary of an applicant?