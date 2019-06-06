3 simple ways businesses can boost cultural intelligence in the workplace (and why it’s important)

Many businesses today understand the importance of emotional intelligence. It has become a crucial job skill . Some companies have even provided courses on the topic.

What they don’t prioritize is cultural intelligence, unless an international engagement is involved. Managers take the time to learn and acclimate to foreign cultures during a business-related field trip, yet see little reason to pay attention to the different people and cultures right under their noses.

I recently worked with doctoral students in my class to study cultural intelligence. Within our class environment, organizational psychologist Raffi Islikaplan came up with three reasons cultural training should be provided to all managers within the U.S., and why its focus is integral to the success of any organization.

1. Train employees (and managers) to put themselves in someone else’s shoes

Have you ever wondered what it was like to be someone else? When you try to see things from someone else’s perspective, you can visualize what they go through on a day-to-day basis. In a 2014 study published on the Journal of Business and Psychology, researchers looked at the impact of imagining and writing down the challenges that marginalized minorities face in an organizational setting. It turns out that this exercise can improve attitudes toward diversity and behavioral intentions toward marginalized groups in the workforce.

These effects persisted when researchers measured outcomes eight months after they conducted the experiment. This type of cultural intelligence training can significantly improve relationships between colleagues working under the same roof. When managers understand the obstacles that ethnically diverse employees face on a day-to-day basis, it becomes easier to manage and communicate with employees from different cultures.

2. Highlight the way values and cultural norms intersect

In Managing Across Cultures, Susan Schneider and Jean-Louis Barsoux focused on the concept of what’s considered normal. What I consider normal as an American raised with Dutch and Armenian traditions is undoubtedly different than what an American raised with any other background would think. When companies introduce the concept of diverse cultural norms into an organization, employees can begin to explore how and where they land on a cultural intelligence spectrum.

Companies can then introduce a spectrum of “fluid values” versus “fixed values.” These values give employees an idea of where they fall categorically in comparison to others, whether it be on the importance of timeliness, eye contact, or body language. It’s vital for companies to acknowledge that there is no “right” or “wrong” answer to avoid alienating employees whose tendencies may differ from the majority.