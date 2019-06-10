Here are all the basic rights America denied to your mother and grandmother

As a growing number of states pass laws banning abortion , it’s worth remembering that Roe v. Wade was decided less than 50 years ago. Like so many other milestones in the fight for equality, legal abortion is a relatively recent occurrence, meaning your mother and grandmother grew up in a world with far fewer legal protections than exist today.

This month marks just a century since the Senate passed the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote (which they’d rejected twice before). It would take another year to ratify, but the suffrage movement had finally prevailed after nearly 50 years of organizing, protesting, and educating the general public on the importance of equal rights to vote in a democracy.

Over the next 100 years, women’s rights have been expanded–however, not to the point where they have complete constitutional equality. In 1923, the Equal Rights Amendment (aka the ERA) was introduced in Congress to give women all the other rights in the Constitution such as property, employment, and education.

It wouldn’t even be sent to states for ratification until 1972, where it fell three states short. Four years later, the Supreme Court declared that “women were covered by the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and ultimately that distinctions by sex had to be justified by an important state interest,” according to a report by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. The campaign to ratify continues today.

Of course, legislation doesn’t prevent discrimination. Many women (and underrepresented minorities of all genders) have and continue to face barriers. For instance, many African Americans were unable to vote for years in some places, because registering meant passing a literacy test or paying a polling tax. In 1964, the 24th Amendment prohibited the use of poll taxes. The Voting Rights Act, signed into law by President Johnson in 1965, suspended literacy and other tests.

There is at least one instance of women getting to do something men could not. Prior to 1976, an Oklahoma state law ruled that women between the ages of 18 and 20 were allowed to drink beer while men of the same age were not. So that’s . . . something.

Yet despite these slow and hard-won gains, the fight for equality continues. With that in mind, here is a brief history, adapted from a National Women’s History Alliance report, of what’s been gained in the U.S. across roughly three generations of women.