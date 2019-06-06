Hulu promotes new Handmaid’s Tale season by calling out NYC for having only 5 statues honoring women–out of 150

Out of the 150 statues across New York City, only five are of women. The city announced in March that it would address the glaring disparity by adding new ones honoring Billie Holiday, Elizabeth Jennings Graham, Helen Rodríguez Trías, and Katherine Walker.

But Hulu is upping the ante with more than 100 statues–if only for a day.

As a tie-in to season three of The Handmaid’s Tale (which debuted on the streaming platform yesterday), Hulu is partnering with CNN’s brand studio Courageous for a one-day art activation in NYC’s Flatiron Plaza. On Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., there will be an equal number of statues in the city with 140 “invisible” statues made from mirror material. The stunt is meant to illustrate the erasure of women but also show the possibilities of a more inclusive future by reflecting the images of women walking by.

This campaign is capitalizing on a little known fact in New York, but one could argue that an art installation meant to showcase the lack of parity between men and women would be better served in a state like Georgia–especially given the closing gap between the fictional world of The Handmaid’s Tale and the very real anti-abortion laws the state has promulgated. Making sure historic women get their commemorative due is great, but adding more public, celebrity-driven pressure to Georgia lawmakers to overturn their decision would be more impactful, not to mention a stronger tie-in to the show being plugged here.

Let’s just hope it’s a moving exhibition.