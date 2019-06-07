How “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” depicts gentrification in a whole new way

How to untangle displaced communities from presumed economic progress is just one of the many complex facets of gentrification, all of which director Joe Talbot wanted to avoid with his debut film The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

“We didn’t want it to feel statistical. [Gentrification is] written about in articles on a much larger scale because it is this really complicated force, and it is changing cities. And to dismantle it and understand it requires heady introspection,” Talbot says. “But with our film, we wanted it to be focused on one person’s story.”

The Last Black Man in San Francisco stars Talbot’s longtime friend and fellow San Franciscan Jimmie Fails as a man who’s desperately clinging to his childhood home, so much so that he and his best friend Montgomery (Jonathan Majors) squat in the house after its most current owners are forced to move out following a death in the family. When Fails’s plan doesn’t pan out how he’d hoped, he’s forced to contend with the reality that the city (and the house) he once called his own are no longer his.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco is loosely based on Fails’s life and joins the ranks of Blindspotting as current films that explore gentrification in San Francisco through a narrative lens. Documentaries like Million Dollar Shack and San Francisco 2.0 have also explored the topic. While docs have their time and place in spotlighting cultural and social issues, Talbot feels dramatizing gentrification, specifically in San Francisco, is the most effective medium for storytelling.

“There have been people that have done pieces that don’t quite go deep enough in terms of docs in San Francisco,” he says. “San Francisco 2.0, I thought, was sort of shallow and was surface level in its exploration on this.”

The Last Black Man in San Francisco pulls directly from Talbot’s and Fails’s childhoods and adult memories of San Francisco. But the idea for the film didn’t take root until Fails left for college in New York City, only to return a year later.