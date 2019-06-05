The Netflix app may soon get even more Instagrammy

Just in case you’re not getting enough Netflix-related content between its winning social-media feeds and the platform itself, the company is now testing a new feed of video extras on its iOS and Android mobile apps.

According to Variety, the short-form videos play automatically without sound, while image galleries can be scrolled through horizontally and aren’t available anywhere else within Netflix’s app. Much like the vertical video previews the company added to its app last year, it’s all very Instagrammy.

In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson told Fast Company, “We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.”

While it’s still in testing mode, the move to shareable, custom short-form video and photos is a natural progression of a new app feature Netflix officially launched in January that allows viewers to share customized title art for a film or TV show directly to their Instagram Stories and link directly back to the Netflix app to watch. Netflix also promotes the Instagram follower counts of the stars of some of its youth-skewing shows and movies, and this feature could theoretically enhance Netflix’s ability to connect its talent into the burgeoning social features of its app.