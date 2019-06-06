What you need to know before outsourcing parts of your work

When I was 13, my friend told me that she loved organizing. I, on the other hand, had a room that was perpetually a disaster. I thought to myself, “Great! I’m terrible at organizing; maybe she can help me with my messy closet.” I paid her $20 for her skills. My mother wasn’t happy that I outsourced my chores, but that experience taught me a valuable lesson. Many talented individuals are experts in the fields that you are not.

In recent years, the popularity of outsourcing has grown exponentially, and an increasing number of entrepreneurs are using the services of freelancers. When I became an entrepreneur, I put into play what I learned from my cleaning project. To run my business, I’ve enlisted the help of talented individuals around the globe from Spain to Korea. They work on the areas of my business that aren’t my strong points.

If you find the right people and train them well, outsourcing can help you to expand your business. Unfortunately, every attempt at getting your work done by individuals sitting hundreds of miles away isn’t always successful. When I ask colleagues about their experience with outsourcing, they share many horror stories. Whether it’s receiving substandard work, freelancers not meeting deadlines, or contractors who pass on assignments to others, many of them have abandoned outsourcing all together after one negative experience. But with the right approach, this doesn’t need to be the case.

How do you delegate tasks to contractors and yet remain in control? What are the techniques to get the best out of your them? Here are four points to keep in mind before you take the plunge:

1. Know your requirements, and be sure to communicate them carefully

I am not a designer, but I’ve created over 1,000 designed products for my e-commerce store. I found the talent through freelance marketplace Upwork. When I started outsourcing design, I contracted a designer to create a dog design for a yoga mat. I wasn’t happy with the first design I received, but I’m glad I didn’t give up there. I’ve learned that often, it’s not always the contractor’s fault. They might not have delivered because I rushed through training them or didn’t thoroughly explain the task at hand.

Before you engage a new freelancer, make it a habit to have a quick 15-minute video call. This will serve as an introduction and set the stage for working together. However, when you have to convey details, you should do so in writing. Be as specific as possible. What exactly do you want the freelancer to do? Do you want progress reports, or would you prefer to receive the completed project?

Remember that communication is critical to the success of outsourcing. Don’t just assume that the freelancer understands your requirements. It’s up to you to spell them out and monitor progress.