Uber is hiring in NYC to build out its “air operations center”

Uber is looking for an operations manager for its aerial service platform Elevate in New York City, according to a job posting. The posting comes ahead of the company’s annual flight-focused Elevate Summit next week in Washington, D.C.

Elevate serves as an umbrella for Uber’s air-bound services, including Uber Air, an air taxi service that could cost as little as an Uber Black, and drone-delivered food. The Elevate job post is for a New York City-based air operations center manager.

“You are the point person in charge of overseeing daily flight operations and passenger scheduling for Uber’s first aviation and multi-modal product offering,” the description reads, “You will be in charge of standing up and running Uber Elevate’s Air Operations Center, supporting definition and implementation of standard operating procedures for future operations.”

An FAA commercial pilot certificate for either rotorcraft (typically a helicopter) or airplane is listed as a bonus. Uber has not previously named New York as either a market for its aerial operations or as a destination for its aerial operations management.

Uber says it doesn’t comment on hiring.

Much of the focus of Uber Elevate has been on electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) airplanes. But those types of vehicles are still in development and may be for several years. However, the helicopter, another kind of vertical takeoff and landing machine, is available now. Not only that but one helicopter-booking service, the startup Blade, has proven the business works in New York.

Uber has some experience with offering traditional helicopter services. The company has worked with Blade to source helicopters for UberChopper, which mostly exists as an events-based air transit service. It has appeared at Coachella, for instance. The operations manager posting in New York could suggest an attempt at a more permanent helicopter service within its line up of services. Alternatively, it merely points to the further expansion of Uber Elevate as its prepares to start services.