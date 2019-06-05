Fudgie the Whale beer is back—here’s how to get it

If you’re looking for the perfect hostess gift for your Hamptons summer weekend, Carvel has the perfect solution: Fudgie the Whale beer .

Fudgie the Whale beer is the result of an unlikely collaboration between Cookie Puss’s creators and the Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, it’s available only for a very limited time, and it’s all for grownups (go cry in your glass of milk, kiddos). The beer is basically like if you shoved an entire Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake into a beer can, which apparently is a good thing. Wine Enthusiast magazine gave the chocolatey brew a high rating of 93 points. And if fudgy ice cream beer isn’t your thing, the 6% ABV should make you not care all that much once you’re halfway through the can.

The beer is so popular that what was supposed to be a one-time lark has been brought back by popular demand twice. This summer, the brew is back for a third and final time, so forget the rosé.

While the preorder has already sold out, on June 10 it will be available at only the finest beer distributors in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

So if you want to present your host with the most Instagrammable beer around, make the day of that fudge fanatic in your life, or give dear old dad the Fudgie the Whale beer he so richly deserves. Be aware, though, that such a precious commodity is not cheap. When you’re forking over $18 for a four-pack, just remember that this is like the Louis Vuitton x Supreme or the Off-White x Rimowa or the Fenty x LVMH of beer collaborations.

So head to your local liquor store on June 10 or start trolling the internet for the inevitable Fudgie the Whale beer black market.