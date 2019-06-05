Goop just dropped six fancy sweaters for men

Goop, the wellness brand founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, has catered to women since its 2008 launch. But the brand has recently made a big push toward men, capitalizing on the fact that men are increasingly interested in the kind of self-care, diet, and lifestyle content for which Goop has become famous. The company says that 23% of its readership was male; it only made sense to create more content for them. To this end, Goop is now launching a monthly edition of its newsletter, and a podcast, as my colleague Rina Raphael recently reported .

That’s not all: Goop is also trying to lure men in with chic, well-made menswear under a new brand called G. Label Men. The brand just dropped a set of six sweaters–from cardigans to crewnecks to hoodies. They’re all designed to look classic and familiar, but take it up a notch with details like leather pull tabs and higher-end materials, like cashmere. Like Goop’s womenswear line, these pieces are all made in Italian factories typically used by luxury brands. At prices between $450 and $525, most men will see these garments as investment pieces. (You can see the full collection here.)

Goop Label is also investing heavily in becoming more sustainable. Shaun Kearney, the company’s SVP of fashion, says Goop has been very deliberate about incorporating more eco-friendly fabrics into designs–it’s used fibers made from recycled water bottles as well as recycled cashmere. Perhaps more importantly, the brand believes that the most sustainable thing you can do is own–and consume–less. “We spend a lot of time creating investment pieces that are carefully designed to be versatile and classic,” says Kearney. “It’s the antithesis of fast fashion.”