Why Craigslist’s founder is funding a new online data privacy initiative

In early 2018, an investigation by the nonprofit Consumer Reports revealed that some new models of Samsung’s smart TVs could be hacked. Others that used the digital streaming service Roku were also affected. As a result, Consumer Reports found that anyone with some basic computer programming skills might be able to take control of these consumer electronics to remotely channel surf, boost the volume, and make them seem possessed.

While that finding spurred Samsung to fix the problem, it also represents a larger issue: Tech has reached the point that people buying it often don’t realize how it might be manipulated. And manufacturers aren’t properly incentivized to find out either.

To fix that, Consumer Reports is expanding its watchdog efforts with Digital Lab, a new investigative division dedicated to rating and reviewing the privacy, security, transparency, and data collection practices of various mobile and Internet-based products and services.

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark backed the effort with his own tech money, contributing a $6-million donation.

“This is really going to be the opportunity for the next generation of innovation around testing, investigating, and advocacy for Consumer Reports,” says Marta Tellado, president and CEO of Consumer Reports. “You can’t overlook the incredible change in the marketplace and in products and services that consumers are really trying to navigate. And I think now more than ever, they’re looking for a trusted and independent partner that can provide a road map.”

Newmark, a previous Consumer Reports board member, will serve as the honorary chair of a related digital advisory council of tech experts and researchers who will help evolve Digital Lab. The rest of that team hasn’t yet been disclosed. Newmark made his contribution through Craig Newmark Philanthropies, an organization he previously told Fast Company exists to encourage “fairness and opportunity and respect.”

In recent years, he’s given to causes like encouraging STEM education, supporting veterans, and defending the principles of good journalism. “In some respects, I’m pushing the discussion about what our rights and obligations are in everything I do,” Newmark tells Fast Company. “However, I think the pointy end of the spear needs to be something like Consumer Reports. They’re good at it. They have a long track record of being good at it. And you’ve got to start somewhere.”