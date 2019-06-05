advertisement
  • 11:00 am

Londoners call bollocks on Trump’s claim that the U.K. loves him

U.K. residents on Twitter are correcting the record about Donald Trump’s visit.

[Photos: Etereuti/Pixabay; Flickr user Gage Skidmore]
By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

Like a crumpet falling out of a lorry on Downing Street, Donald Trump is currently visiting jolly old England. Also currently in England: hordes of angry demonstrators.

It’s as clear as day.

Anti-Trump campaigns from Sky News and the activist group Led By Donkeys gave an early sense of the city’s true feelings about Trump—and they have not improved since he started clomping around publicly. Anyone could see that there’s a lot of energy in London around sending a message to the American president, and that the message is: “Bugger off!”

In fact, one would have to be completely submerged in their own separate version of reality to deny what anyone can see is the general tone toward Trump just outside of Buckingham Palace and beyond.

Unfortunately, Trump himself is an Eighth Degree Black Belt in denying unflattering reality.

The president projecting the exact opposite of what is actually happening would be an incredible turn of events were that president anyone but Donald Trump. Since he is indeed president, however, that’s just Tuesday now, and you absolutely love to see it.

But while Americans can only look online and on TV to get a sense of how even British tailors are mad about Trump’s visit, Londoners need only look out their window (if their window is located near Buckingham Palace). After reading Trump’s tweets downplaying the presence of protesters, many U.K. residents responded by correcting this version of events.

Here are just a few of them:

It’s enough to make anyone interested in an accurate depiction of reality declare, “Bob’s your uncle, England!”

