Londoners call bollocks on Trump’s claim that the U.K. loves him

Like a crumpet falling out of a lorry on Downing Street, Donald Trump is currently visiting jolly old England. Also currently in England: hordes of angry demonstrators.
“When refugees are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back” thousands of protestors show their anger for Trump’s state visit to the U.K. #StopTrump pic.twitter.com/jkMqvw9hOG
It’s as clear as day.
Trump baby blimp takes off in London. pic.twitter.com/xsiXK8p94I
Anti-Trump campaigns from Sky News and the activist group Led By Donkeys gave an early sense of the city’s true feelings about Trump—and they have not improved since he started clomping around publicly. Anyone could see that there’s a lot of energy in London around sending a message to the American president, and that the message is: “Bugger off!”
One of the centerpieces of the London protests. Trump on a golden commode, and it talks, says “fake news” and “witch hunt” pic.twitter.com/AFiGhbXVGA
In fact, one would have to be completely submerged in their own separate version of reality to deny what anyone can see is the general tone toward Trump just outside of Buckingham Palace and beyond.
Unfortunately, Trump himself is an Eighth Degree Black Belt in denying unflattering reality.
….Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around. Also, big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk!
I kept hearing that there would be “massive” rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me. They were big & enthusiastic as opposed to the organized flops!
The president projecting the exact opposite of what is actually happening would be an incredible turn of events were that president anyone but Donald Trump. Since he is indeed president, however, that’s just Tuesday now, and you absolutely love to see it.
But while Americans can only look online and on TV to get a sense of how even British tailors are mad about Trump’s visit, Londoners need only look out their window (if their window is located near Buckingham Palace). After reading Trump’s tweets downplaying the presence of protesters, many U.K. residents responded by correcting this version of events.
Here are just a few of them:
Just so you know America, he drove past an inflated blimp of him dressed as a baby, there was a 16 foot robot of him on a toilet with his trousers down tweeting and 75,000 protestors. And his daughter was booed. And so was he. But yeah, wevs Donald. Cool story bro. https://t.co/049kmsbtQn
We lined the streets across the country to tell you to fuck off not welcome you#TrumpNotWelcome #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/vnUaG8UiVI
BOLLOCKS https://t.co/E4ldLdwIwh
Where do the lies end and the delusions begin with Trump? Maybe he genuinely thinks tens of thousands of people clutching placards such as 'LOCK HIM IN THE TOWER', 'FUCK TRUMP 100 TIMES', and 'ORANGE IS THE NEW TWAT!' were there to applaud him. https://t.co/gEIE9SBUY7
The UK really loves President Trump!pic.twitter.com/ntwaPoNhcH
There was a balloon of you as a baby, and a statue of you shitting on a toilet that blared out comical fart sounds. Do… do you think they were out in support of you??
Your lies are endless. Here's a whole thread of photos showing the meagre support for you: https://t.co/Lpz24OL1oN
Trump: “Where are the protests? I don’t see any protests. I did see a small protest today when I came, very small. So a lot of it is fake news, I hate to say.”
The only fake news is you @realDonaldTrump. The #TrumpProtest was not small. It was HUGE! pic.twitter.com/WDGDn9KAjo
It’s enough to make anyone interested in an accurate depiction of reality declare, “Bob’s your uncle, England!”