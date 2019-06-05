Londoners call bollocks on Trump’s claim that the U.K. loves him

Like a crumpet falling out of a lorry on Downing Street, Donald Trump is currently visiting jolly old England. Also currently in England: hordes of angry demonstrators.

In fact, one would have to be completely submerged in their own separate version of reality to deny what anyone can see is the general tone toward Trump just outside of Buckingham Palace and beyond.

One of the centerpieces of the London protests. Trump on a golden commode, and it talks, says “fake news” and “witch hunt” pic.twitter.com/AFiGhbXVGA

Anti-Trump campaigns from Sky News and the activist group Led By Donkeys gave an early sense of the city’s true feelings about Trump—and they have not improved since he started clomping around publicly. Anyone could see that there’s a lot of energy in London around sending a message to the American president, and that the message is: “Bugger off!”

“When refugees are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back” thousands of protestors show their anger for Trump’s state visit to the U.K. #StopTrump pic.twitter.com/jkMqvw9hOG

Unfortunately, Trump himself is an Eighth Degree Black Belt in denying unflattering reality.

….Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around. Also, big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

I kept hearing that there would be “massive” rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me. They were big & enthusiastic as opposed to the organized flops! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

The president projecting the exact opposite of what is actually happening would be an incredible turn of events were that president anyone but Donald Trump. Since he is indeed president, however, that’s just Tuesday now, and you absolutely love to see it.

But while Americans can only look online and on TV to get a sense of how even British tailors are mad about Trump’s visit, Londoners need only look out their window (if their window is located near Buckingham Palace). After reading Trump’s tweets downplaying the presence of protesters, many U.K. residents responded by correcting this version of events.

Here are just a few of them: