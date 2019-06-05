Exclusive: Vaughn Wallace is taking podcast listeners inside National Geographic

Flipping through copies of National Geographic magazine was one of the (few) joys of going to the doctor’s office as a kid. The pages of the yellow-framed magazine contained the entire world, showing glimpses of life on the other side of the planet, in the deepest jungles and driest deserts and coldest terrains.

Now a new podcast takes listeners behind the scenes and around the world with the famed nature magazine. Overheard at National Geographic is the magazine’s new podcast series, hosted by National Geographic photo editor and Twitter legend Vaughn Wallace.

“Through Overheard, we’re giving our listeners the opportunity to eavesdrop on the amazing conversations that happen around the world with our explorers and photographers,” said Wallace. “Each episode will take listeners through an immersive experience of storytelling that goes beyond the photography and journalism that defines National Geographic and into a really fascinating space.”

The show kicks off June 11, with the Humpback Whale’s entry for Song of the Summer. While the Song of the Summer crown usually goes to someone like Ed Sheeran or DJ Khaled, the first episode of Overheard at National Geographic makes the case that Ed Sheeran is krill, basically, as the Western Pacific humpback whale has a Song of Summer hit every year. In the Western Pacific, humpback whales essentially decide on a “song of the year” that gets transmitted from community to community across thousands of miles of ocean.

The story is told by veteran marine photographer Brian Skerry and whale researcher Ellen Garland, who explain why Ed Sheeran has nothing on these super-smart cetaceans.

The episodes are fun-size, short-form stories lasting between 8-15 minutes, making them perfect for fitting in during a commute or while waiting online for Humpback Whale Song of the Summer tour tickets to go on sale. National Geographic plans to release six episodes over the course of each six-week season that will take place quarterly (leave it to National Geographic to make you do math while trying to listen to a podcast).

Check out the trailer below and subscribe here: