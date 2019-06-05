I’ve trained 5,000 retail employees. Here’s why Sephora’s one-hour diversity workshop is far from enough

This week, Sephora will close over 400 of its stores for the morning, to host a one-hour company-wide inclusion workshop, about a month after R&B singer SZA tweeted that she was racially profiled at Sephora’s Calabasas, CA location. Just one year ago, Starbucks similarly closed its doors for an afternoon to hold anti-bias training after a racial profiling incident.

It seems that the partial-day inclusion focused or anti-bias training model might be catching on for chain retailers.

But training thousands of in-store employees simultaneously is costly and time-consuming. One reason they could fail is that the employees may have lost belief in their organization to deliver comprehensive and effective training because bias may have gone unchecked for so long.

As an inclusion and diversity leader, I have trained over 5,000 retail leaders at such events. With such a hefty investment–not to mention lost sales as a result of store closures–organizations conducting company-wide diversity training will want to get this right. While it is ideal to start shifting messaging and inclusive behaviors at the leadership level first, before launching any employee specific training, I’ve identified three key things any inclusion and diversity training must do in order to be effective.

Leave room for emotions

Interactivity is critical in training, especially with a topic that is as broad, nebulous, and sometimes uncomfortable as inclusion. These can also be highly emotional topics, so even the most well-written material isn’t going to be as effective as a person who knows how to go deep in a discussion and manage the passion that may come up. Whenever possible, I encourage companies to use in-person and experienced trainers that know how to leave room for the feelings that will invariably surface.

In cases where an in-person experience is near impossible, such as a company-wide training at a chain retailer like Starbucks or Sephora, emotional check-ins and follow-up become critical. If the emotions, questions, and ideas that arise throughout the training aren’t captured and followed up on, the training will feel like employers are just checking a box.

Allow an opportunity for taking perspectives

Perspective taking is the act of mentally putting yourself in someone else’s shoes so you can relate to or empathize with their unique experience. When I train employees, I use everyday, real-life examples that touch on the many parts of us that form our identities. I try to bring the big ideas of inclusion down to earth by encouraging participants to essentially step into one another’s shoes.