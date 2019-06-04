How to plog your way to a spot in the NYC marathon

If you have ever dreamed of racing through the streets of New York City as part of the TCS New York City Marathon, and you’re eager to get your hands on one of those in-demand numbers to pin to your chest and prove that you’re not just a jogger but a marathoner, grab some gloves and a garbage bag.

This year, applicants will have to plog their way on to Team ULTRA, Michelob’s team of 95 marathon runners. Recently, Michelob ULTRA teamed up with Keep America Beautiful, an environmental nonprofit that works to end litter, and is helping the cause by adding plogging to its marathon team requirements. If you don’t already know, plogging is a portmanteau of jogging and the Swedish word for “pick up,” and it’s not only the sustainable sport of the future (if we do say so ourselves), but is a favorite activity for brands wanting to burnish their eco-credentials (and all brands should want to burnish their eco-credentials).

To that end, if you want one of their coveted running bibs, you will have to do good for the environment while doing good for yourself.

“The TCS NYC Marathon is one of the most sought-after races in the world, with more than 80,000 applicants who are not able to secure a spot,” Azania Andrews, vice president of Michelob ULTRA, said in a statement. “Team ULTRA gives 95 runners the chance of a lifetime to run the race while also creating a sense of community and a lifelong bond among the runners. We’re proud to now partner with Keep America Beautiful and excited to bring our mission of creating a better world front and center to the team.”

Find out more about how to join Team ULTRA here.