How to plog your way to a spot in the NYC marathon

If you have ever dreamed of racing through the streets of New York City as part of the TCS New York City Marathon, and you’re eager to get your hands on one of those in-demand numbers to pin to your chest and prove that you’re not just a jogger but a marathoner, grab some gloves and a garbage bag.

This year, applicants will have to plog their way on to Team ULTRA, Michelob’s team of 95 marathon runners. Recently, Michelob ULTRA teamed up with Keep America Beautiful, an environmental nonprofit that works to end litter, and is helping the cause by adding plogging to its marathon team requirements. If you don’t already know, plogging is a portmanteau of jogging and the Swedish word for “pick up,” and it’s not only the sustainable sport of the future (if we do say so ourselves), but is a favorite activity for brands wanting to burnish their eco-credentials (and all brands should want to burnish their eco-credentials).

To that end, if you want one of their coveted running bibs, you will have to do good for the environment while doing good for yourself.

“We are proud to bring Team ULTRA to the TCS New York City Marathon for the third year, giving 95 of the more than 50,000 runners who are unable to secure a bib a chance to take part in the world’s greatest marathon,” said Azania Andrews, Vice President of Michelob ULTRA.

