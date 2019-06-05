Volkswagen aims for feel-good redemption in new major ad campaign

Behind the blackness of a blank screen we hear audio of news reports around VW’s 2015 emissions scandal and the ensuing fallout: mistrust, dissatisfied customers, and billions in legal fees and regulatory fines. A switch goes off, the news reports stop. A single figure, a man lit by a lone lamp, sits in studied contemplation. Pencil at lips, hand at forehead, tired, thinking. The iconic first guitar plucks of the Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Sound of Silence” kick in. “Hello darkness, my old friend . . . .”

The new ad is called “Hello Light” (get it?), part of an overall campaign called “Rebirth.” And by the looks of the lone, nameless VW employee in the spot–slaving away making designs, sketching and erasing, doing exhaustive research in a darkened, after-hours office–that rebirth involves an image of hard work and a purpose.

Here that purpose appears to be promoting sustainability via a new electric vehicle. As glimpsed in bursts throughout the ad, we see the electrified version of the brand’s classic microbus. Recall that it was first introduced as a concept car back in 2017, with a plan to roll out in 2022.

The ad’s purpose goes far beyond the particulars of this one concept car that’s still not for sale or preorder. VW wants to get back to being the cuddliest of car brands. The one with the little Darth Vader. The one with 60 years of iconic messaging that set VW apart as being friendly and self-deprecating. The tease of the bus connects the past with the desired present and future. That’s the VW you know, not the one that created software to scam emissions tests and then allegedly lied about it after being caught. Nothing particularly cuddly about that.

The tagline reads, “In the darkness, we found the light. Introducing a new era of electric driving.”

It’s tempting to get to the end of the spot here and conclude, “Oh, so now you care about the Earth?” But that’s a bit glib. While it’s unspoken here for now, the company has committed to being carbon neutral by 2050, with a 30% reduction in emissions by 2025, and is set to break ground on a new $800 million assembly plant expansion in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to build electric vehicles.

As corporate apology ads go, this one lands somewhere between Uber’s “I’m as upset about this as you are” approach and Facebook’s “Whaaa happen, bro?” strategy. The somber tone, the “in the darkness” bit, we’ve got all the trappings and window trim of an apology–without saying the actual words–and then it jumps right into the redemption part. Paying out a $14.7 billion settlement to resolve claims by owners from the diesel-cheating scandal (one of the biggest consumer class-action settlements ever in U.S. history) is just tough to shoehorn into this ad’s story.